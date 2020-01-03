Image copyright Google Image caption The father was attacked in Market Place at about 21:40 BST on 19 October

Two arrests have been made after a father was punched and kicked when he told a man to stop urinating on a churchyard.

The victim, in his 50s, had been walking with his daughter and her friend before the attack in Market Place, Lambourn, Berkshire, on 19 October.

He was taken to hospital, police said.

Two men, aged 24 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The 25-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency.

Thames Valley Police said the father had pushed the urinating man and told him to stop.

The urinating man then pushed the victim back, and a second man punched him to the floor and kicked him on the ground.

Both of the men, from Lambourn, have been released under investigation.