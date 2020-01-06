Berkshire

Tributes to great-granddad killed in Windsor car crash

  • 6 January 2020
Image caption Victor Toner's family said they are devastated by his death

Tributes have been paid to a great-grandfather who died in a car crash.

Victor Toner, 79, was driving an Audi A4 when it collided with a Suzuki Alto on the B383 Mounts Hill in Windsor, Berkshire, at about 17:45 GMT on 18 December last year.

Mr Toner suffered serious injuries and died in hospital on 1 January.

Three other people in the cars were treated for serious injuries, Thames Valley Police said.

Two who were in the Suzuki have been discharged, but a second occupant of the Audi remains in hospital.

Image caption The crash happened between the junctions with Hatchet Lane and Windsor Road

Mr Toner's family said: "We are devastated at our loss. Vic was a much loved dad, granddad, great-granddad, best friend and uncle who will be sadly missed.

"Your help if you witnessed anything will be much appreciated."

Detectives are appealing for dashcam footage.

