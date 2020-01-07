Slough stabbing: Victim named as Mohammed Aman Ashraq
Police have named 18-year-old Mohammed Aman Ashraq as the man killed in a stabbing in Slough.
Mr Ashraq, from the town, was found stabbed in Benjamin Lane on Saturday shortly before 20:00 GMT. He was taken to hospital where he later died.
A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the chest/abdomen.
Two 18-year-old men, also from Slough, arrested on suspicion of murder remain in police custody.
Detectives have been given more time to question them.
Anyone with information, dash-cam footage or CCTV footage is urged to come forward.