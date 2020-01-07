Image copyright Google Image caption Police said an officer was assaulted during trouble at the pub on Wednesday

A town centre pub could lose its licence after a fight broke out reportedly involving about 200 people on New Year's Eve.

A number of "sporadic fights" broke out at Yates in Friar Street, Reading, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Thames Valley Police said.

The force is calling on Reading Borough Council to suspend the pub's licence ahead of a review.

Yates said it had taken the decision to voluntarily close the pub.

The council's licensing committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss the venue's licence.

The force said it was informed at 02:05 GMT on 1 January that "200 persons within the premises were fighting".

A police officer and security staff were assaulted responding to the fight, while a reveller, who had left the pub, was knocked unconscious in the street.

On Saturday night, police said they responded to reports of a "large and angry crowd" gathering outside the pub.

The force said 150 people, mostly under 18, there for a private birthday were refused entry, before "small pockets of disorder" broke out in Friar Street.

Several underage teenagers reportedly entered Yates, officers said according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Thames Valley Police confirmed a dispersal order, which bans people from a certain area, was put in place giving officer's extra powers to deal with the anti-social behaviour.

Police have asked for the interim step of suspending the pub's licence to "prevent further violent incidents, public disorder and the sale of alcohol to children".

A Yates spokeswoman said: "We have taken the decision to voluntarily close the bar as we co-operate with the local licensing officer following a disturbance at the premises over the festive period."