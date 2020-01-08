Image copyright Google Image caption Police said an officer was assaulted during trouble at the pub on 1 Janaury

A town centre pub has had its licence suspended following a fight reportedly involving 200 people on New Year's Eve.

Trouble flared at Yates in Friar Street, Reading, in the early hours of 1 January, Thames Valley Police said.

Reading Borough Council said the suspension will be enforced until 31 January when a full review of the pub's licence will take place.

Yates said it had taken the decision to voluntarily close the pub while it cooperates with licensing officials.

A man was knocked unconscious during the trouble, and a police officer and security staff assaulted, the force said.

Another incident involving 150 people took place outside the venue on 4 January.

Licensing sub-committee chairwoman Deborah Edwards said: "The committee considered the two incidents were so serious that a period of immediate suspension is necessary."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Yates said the pub has been voluntarily closed

PC Simon Wheeler, representing Thames Valley Police, said there had been at least three arrests and four individuals injured, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

During the meeting, Stonegate Pub Company, which owns Yates, said it would no longer hold externally promoted events at the venue and will ban playing "urban and drill" music at its venues across the country.

Lawyer Michael Bromley-Martin, representing the firm, said "urban or drill music clientele has caused this problem".