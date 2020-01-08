Image copyright Google Image caption The 18-year-old victim was found fatally injured in Benjamin Lane, Slough

Two men have been charged with murdering an 18-year-old man stabbed to death in Berkshire.

Mohammed Aman Ashraq, from Slough, was found fatally injured in Benjamin Lane on Saturday shortly at about 19:55 GMT on Saturday and died in hospital.

Hamza Mahmood, 18, of Shaggy Calf Lane, Slough, and Mohammed Hussain, also 18, of Benjamin Lane, Slough, have been charged with Mr Ashraq's murder.

They are due to appear before Slough magistrates on Thursday morning.

Another 18-year-old man, also from Slough, who was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, has been bailed until 4 February.

Thames Valley Police said a number of crime scenes remain in place while inquiries continue.