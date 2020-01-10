Image copyright Andrew Smith Image caption The hospital says it has identified norovirus on a number of its wards

The Royal Berkshire Hospital is dealing with a "serious outbreak" of norovirus.

Two wards and eight bays of the hospital in Reading have been closed to admissions.

It has urged people to stay away if they have the winter vomiting bug or if they have been in contact with someone only recently recovered from it.

It added that anyone who was symptom free of diarrhoea and vomiting should avoid visiting the hospital for at least 48 hours following their illness.