Royal Berkshire Hospital wards struck by norovirus
- 10 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The Royal Berkshire Hospital is dealing with a "serious outbreak" of norovirus.
Two wards and eight bays of the hospital in Reading have been closed to admissions.
It has urged people to stay away if they have the winter vomiting bug or if they have been in contact with someone only recently recovered from it.
It added that anyone who was symptom free of diarrhoea and vomiting should avoid visiting the hospital for at least 48 hours following their illness.