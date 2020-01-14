Image copyright @saudi89 Image caption The roof is strewn across the high street in Slough

A large section of a roof was blown off a block of flats in Slough as Storm Brendan hit the town.

The roof is strewn across the high street, and people have been warned to avoid the area.

The road is closed and emergency services are at the scene, although South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said no-one was believed to be injured.

The UK has seen gusts of more than 80mph, with the Met Office issuing a number of weather warnings.

Housing provider Paradigm said it was "aware of an incident" affecting one of its properties, and that staff were "working with the emergency services and supporting residents".

Image copyright SCAS Image caption The road is shut and people have been advised to avoid the area

Slough MP Tan Dhesi called it a "major incident" and asked people to "stay away".

Slough Borough Council said it had specialist officers on the scene and that there was heavy congestion in the area.