Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Thames Valley Police said no-one was believed to be injured

A high street remains closed after a large section of a roof was blown off a block of flats.

Strong winds led to the structure falling into the street in Slough on Tuesday evening and emergency services have remained on the scene overnight.

Thames Valley Police said it did not believe anyone had been seriously injured and thanked the public "for their ongoing patience".

"People are advised to avoid the area," the force added.

The UK has seen gusts of more than 80mph following Storm Brendan on Monday but the Met Office has recently lifted a yellow weather warning across Berkshire after a night of heavy winds.

Image copyright @saudi89 Image caption The roof is strewn across the high street in Slough

Meteorologist Alex Burkill, from the Met Office, said: "It will take a little while but the rain should clear by lunchtime.

"Once it does clear away, otherwise tomorrow, most places are in for some decent sunny spells."

Some 25 flood warnings and 165 flood alerts were issued by the Environment Agency on Tuesday, as coastal areas struggled with strong gusts, high tides and large waves.

Rail passengers faced delays and temporary speed limits due to the heavy winds and fallen trees, while drivers were advised to take extra care on the roads.

Skip Twitter post by @kentpoliceroads Repeated all over the county tonight working with our partners at @KentHighways @SE4x4R @HighwaysEngland and many helpful members of the public. Too many to list but clearing as fast as we can. Drive carefully. Reduce speed be ready to come upon debris or more in the road. SL pic.twitter.com/j2D8MkrUYP — Kent Police RPU (@kentpoliceroads) January 15, 2020 Report

A taxi driver who narrowly missed being hit by the roof in Slough said it was "a miracle no-one was killed".

Taxi driver Haris Baig, 30, from Slough, said his car was only metres away from being hit by the falling roof.

Tan Dhesi, MP for Slough, called it a "major incident" and asked people to "stay away".

Slough Borough Council said it had specialist officers on the scene.