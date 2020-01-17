Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption PC Wightman has been added to the College of Policing's Barred List

A policeman who behaved inappropriately towards a female colleague has been sacked for gross misconduct.

PC Richard Wightman, who was based in Maidenhead, was dismissed without notice on Friday.

A two-day misconduct hearing found he had used inappropriate language and that there had been "physical contact of a sexual nature".

Thames Valley Police said his colleague had been left "understandably shocked and upset".

PC Wightman has been added to the College of Policing's Barred List.

Det Ch Supt Colin Paine, head of professional standards for Thames Valley Police, said: "For the public to have confidence in the police it is vital that officers uphold the professional standards expected of them, particularly when it comes to showing respect to colleagues.

"I give credit to the officer who challenged and reported his behaviour for her courage and integrity; it is never easy to speak up, but it is always right to do so.

"I hope that the public will take heart in the fact that Thames Valley Police is prepared to robustly and openly address behaviour that falls short of the high standards expected."