Boy, 15, detained for stabbing teenager

Image caption The court heard the defendant, who was 14 at the time, told police: 'I shanked him good'

A 15-year-old boy who stabbed another teenager five times has been detained for 18 months.

The 17-year-old victim was stabbed in the leg and back in an attack in Bantry Road, Cippenham, Slough, in November.

Reading Crown Court heard the defendant, who was 14 at the time of the attack, told police "I shanked him good".

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Handing down a detention and training order, Judge Heather Norton said: "It was an extremely serious offence and the consequences could have been fatal."

The court heard that on the afternoon of 5 November the victim was confronted by four youths wearing hoods on Bantry Road.

Prosecutor Steven Talbot-Hadley said the victim heard a youth shout: "Oi you lot, he's here."

The victim said he disarmed one boy with a knife, before he saw the defendant take a kitchen knife from his waistband.

The defendant then stabbed the victim, the court heard.

Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was confronted in Bantry Road by youths wearing hoods

The 17-year-old spent five days in hospital and had to undergo surgery.

The court heard the defendant gave himself in after the attack, telling the police: "I shanked someone. Is he dead? I shanked him good."

He later added: "I wanted him to learn his lesson. I had no intention of killing."

Ian Hope, defending, said the boy had been acting in self defence although Judge Norton said she did not accept this.

Mr Hope described the defendant as a "vulnerable, impulsive and immature" and said "he's expressed a feeling of shame".

The boy was also sentenced to four months to run concurrently for possessing a bladed article.