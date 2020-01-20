Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption The man and woman were arrested in the early hours of Monday

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of smuggling people into the UK in the back of lorries from Belgium.

An Iraqi man, 29, and a British woman, 36, have been detained by the National Crime Agency (NCA) in Slough on a European Arrest Warrant.

They were arrested at a property in Bramber Court, Cippenham, in the early hours.

Both face extradition proceedings and will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court later.

The NCA said another two people had been detained by Dutch authorities as part of the same investigation.

Steve Reynolds, the NCA's head of organised immigration crime operations, said: "The criminal networks involved in people smuggling are ruthless, treating migrants as a commodity to be profited from and exploiting their desperation.

"Working with our European partners we are determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle these networks - the arrests today are an example of that in action."