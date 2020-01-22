Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Mohammed Aman Ashraq "showed respect towards everyone", his family have said

Three men have been arrested over the death of a teenager who was stabbed to death.

Mohammed Aman Ashraq, 18, was found injured in Benjamin Lane, Slough, on 4 January and later died in hospital.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the chest or abdomen.

The three men, all aged 19, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Wednesday, Thames Valley Police said.

They remain in custody.

Image copyright FamilyHandout Image caption The teenager was found injured in Benjamin Lane on 4 January

Earlier this month Hamza Mahmood, 18, of Shaggy Calf Lane, Slough, and Mohammed Hussain, also 18, of Benjamin Lane, Slough, were charged with Mr Ashraq's murder.

Another 18-year-old man, also from Slough, who was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, has been bailed until 4 February.

Mr Ashraq's family previously said they could not understand "why someone would do such a terrible thing".