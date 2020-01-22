Image copyright William Mitchell Image caption The mural, installed in Charles Square, was commissioned by the Bracknell Development Corporation in the 1960s

A new home has been found for a 30-metre (98ft) mural depicting the history of Bracknell.

The William Mitchell Mural had originally been in the Crossway precinct, which was demolished in 2013.

But the 1960s frieze was deemed "too big" for the replacement shopping centre, The Lexicon.

After years of uncertainty over its future, it will soon be installed on the side of a nearby car park, according to Bracknell Forest Council.

The decision to place it on the outside of the Braccan Walk Car Park will be subject to planning permission, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

The bronze-faced mural depicts Roman history, incursions by Danes, Jutes and Saxons and Bracknell's royal links through the ages.

Image copyright Google Image caption The council said they plan to install the mural on the side of Braccan Walk Car Park

It was commissioned in 1974 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Bracknell becoming a new town.

Sculptor William Mitchell, one of the most prolific sculptors of the post-war regeneration era, is best known for creating the bronze doors on Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral.

The council's regeneration chief, Marc Brunel-Walker, said: "Unfortunately, due to the size of the mural and space constraints within The Lexicon, it simply isn't possible to relocate it back into the main town centre.

"However, we know this piece of art is remembered fondly by many residents and we hope they will be excited to see it finally placed back within the borough in a prominent position."