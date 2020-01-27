Max Simmons: Man denies causing boy's crash death
- 27 January 2020
A man has denied killing a 13-year-old boy who died after being knocked down in a road.
Max Simmons was pronounced dead in hospital after he was struck by a car in Maidenhead on 21 December.
At Reading Crown Court earlier, 34-year-old James Lavine pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.
Mr Lavine, of Wooburn Green, Buckinghamshire, is set to face a trial at the court on 11 May.
Max's school previously described him as an "incredibly likable young man" who had "passed away far too young".