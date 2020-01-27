Image copyright Google Image caption The 27-year-old was attacked at a property in Granville Avenue, Slough

A man suffered severe facial injuries when a "corrosive substance" was thrown at him as he answered the front door.

The 27-year-old remains in a stable condition in hospital after the attack at a property in Granville Avenue, Slough, at about 19:45 GMT on Sunday, Thames Valley Police said.

Two other men in their 20s were also at the property and sustained minor injuries to their arms and hands.

They were taken to hospital and have since been discharged.

Police said they believe the attacker could have used a vehicle to get to and from the scene.

Det Sgt Lucy Deane said: "We are asking for anyone with information about this incident to come forward and we would especially like hear from anyone who saw a black vehicle in the area.

"At this stage it is understood to be an isolated incident."