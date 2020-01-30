Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption William Nodes is "extremely manipulative and deceptive", say police

A man has been jailed for six years for child sex offences.

William Nodes, 35, had been talking to individuals he thought were children and sent them explicit photos before arranging to meet a girl, police said.

Thames Valley Police described him as an "extremely manipulative and deceptive individual".

At Reading Crown Court, he was sentenced to a further five years on licence once he has served his jail term.

The force said Nodes, of Cardiff Road, Reading, had been due to be sentenced for child sex offences in December, when he went on to target another child.

Police were alerted to his activities by a member of the public who was pretending to be a child online.

Nodes, who was sentenced on 24 January, pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to incite a girl of 13 to engage in sexual activity and one of attempting to meet a girl under 16 following grooming.

He also pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children and two counts of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.