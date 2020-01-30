Image copyright Google Image caption Thames Valley Police asked Reading Borough Council to review Matchbox in Friar Street

A nightclub outside which a man died after being punched will close to become a craft bar.

Matchbox, in Friar Street, Reading, had its licence reviewed following a request by Thames Valley Police.

Reading Borough Council agreed that owners Greene King could retain its licence because of the "high-end" revamp plans.

The venue will reopen this year as The Corner, selling craft beers and gins, and featuring a games room.

Police said the review was necessary "due to the severity of the issues" including the death of Malcolm Callender in April last year and a failure to address it.