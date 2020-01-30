Reading nightclub Matchbox to become craft bar
A nightclub outside which a man died after being punched will close to become a craft bar.
Matchbox, in Friar Street, Reading, had its licence reviewed following a request by Thames Valley Police.
Reading Borough Council agreed that owners Greene King could retain its licence because of the "high-end" revamp plans.
The venue will reopen this year as The Corner, selling craft beers and gins, and featuring a games room.
Police said the review was necessary "due to the severity of the issues" including the death of Malcolm Callender in April last year and a failure to address it.