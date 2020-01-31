Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of Kayleigh Stephens and her children

A mother and her four children have been missing for more than a week.

Thames Valley Police said officers were increasingly concerned for the family's welfare.

Kayleigh Stephens, 33, and her children were last seen in Englefield Place in Woodley, Reading, at 03:45 GMT on 23 January.

The children are 13-year-old Adrian McIntosh, Dylan McIntosh, 12, Remeyha Williams, four, and Tenaya Williams, aged four months.

Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Dylan McIntosh, 12, has been missing for a week

Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Adrian McIntosh, 13, and his family are from Reading

Det Insp Mike Bettington said: "We believe there may be a number of people who could have important information in relation to where Kayleigh and her children might be and we would ask them to contact us as soon as possible.

"If anyone has seen them or has any information regarding their whereabouts, please get in touch as soon as you can."

Police said the family was known to go to Woodley, Reading and Wokingham.