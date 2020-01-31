Reading mother and four children missing for a week
A mother and her four children have been missing for more than a week.
Thames Valley Police said officers were increasingly concerned for the family's welfare.
Kayleigh Stephens, 33, and her children were last seen in Englefield Place in Woodley, Reading, at 03:45 GMT on 23 January.
The children are 13-year-old Adrian McIntosh, Dylan McIntosh, 12, Remeyha Williams, four, and Tenaya Williams, aged four months.
Det Insp Mike Bettington said: "We believe there may be a number of people who could have important information in relation to where Kayleigh and her children might be and we would ask them to contact us as soon as possible.
"If anyone has seen them or has any information regarding their whereabouts, please get in touch as soon as you can."
Police said the family was known to go to Woodley, Reading and Wokingham.