Image copyright Google Image caption The car crashed into a house in Mortimer Road, Grazeley

A driver has died after his car crashed into a house.

The man, in his 20s, crashed his red Vauxhall Astra into the home in Mortimer Road, Grazeley - near Reading - just before 22:30 GMT on Thursday.

The man, from Wiltshire, was taken to hospital but later died, Thames Valley Police said.

A passenger in the car, another man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries but has since been discharged.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses and for anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage from the area at the time.