Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Satya Thakor tried to kill his wife, his mother-in law and brother-in-law, Reading Crown Court heard

A man who tried to murder his wife and other family members in a "terrifying" attack has been jailed for 28 years.

Satya Thakor, 35, attempted to suffocate his sleeping mother-in-law before stabbing her at her home in Wraysbury, Berkshire, in May last year.

He then stabbed his wife and his brother-in-law, who had come to their mother's aid.

Thakor then stabbed his brother-in-law's wife - but claimed he had no memory of the attack.

Thakor, his wife Nisha and daughter had travelled from their home in Leicester to his mother-in-law's house when the attack happened in the early hours of 14 May.

Reading Crown Court heard how after asking to use his mother-in-law Gita Laxman's en suite bathroom, he tried to force a rag or a tissue into her mouth and then used a pillow to try to suffocate her.

'Shouting about demons'

When she screamed Thakor began to stab her repeatedly.

His wife found her mother on the floor, before Thakor lunged at her too, stabbing her in the neck, arm and leg.

Mrs Thakor's brother Primal Laxman then came into the room and he was stabbed in the chin, stomach and head.

Mr Laxman was stabbed again as he tried to stop Thakor from getting into the room his own daughter was staying in.

Thakor then went on to another bedroom where he stabbed his brother-in-law's wife, Rishika Laxman, in the back. She sustained minor injuries.

Police found Thakor in the bath where he had stabbed himself a number of times and was shouting about demons.

During a trial Thakor, of Normanton Road, Leicester, maintained he had no recollection of the events and was suffering from amnesia.

He was found guilty of three counts of attempted murder and one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.