Thatcham crash: Woman denies causing death of motorcyclist
- 4 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has denied causing the death of a teenage motorcyclist who died three days after his 18th birthday.
Harry Broad was 17 when his Yamaha motorbike was in collision with a Mercedes car at a junction in Thatcham, Berkshire, on 21 January last year.
Mr Broad, from Swindon, died in hospital on 26 January, police said.
Christina Carroll, 62, of Thatcham, denies one count of causing death by careless driving and faces trial at Reading Crown Court in August.