Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Kayleigh Stephens was found at an address in Reading, police said

A woman and her four children who went missing last month have been found "safe and well", police said.

Kayleigh Stephens, 33, was found at an address in Reading on Wednesday, according to Thames Valley Police.

The five had been missing from the Reading area since 23 January.

The force thanked the public for helping, and a spokesman confirmed: "A woman who had been reported missing from Reading with her four children has been located safe and well."