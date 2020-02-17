Image caption Reading Community Carnival takes place annually in May

The organisers of Reading Community Carnival have said "bad and disrespectful behaviour" have led to its licence being reviewed.

Thames Valley Police asked the council to hold the review after a teenager was stabbed at the event last year.

The carnival, held annually in May in Prospect Park, has been running since 1977.

Organisers Reading Caribbean Culture Group (RCCG) said the review was "threatening" the carnival going ahead.

In a statement a spokesman for the group said: "At this point in time, we cannot confirm whether carnival will take place this year and ask for your patience, we will update you as soon as we can.

"This is the outcome of the bad and disrespectful behaviour of some people last year who have no regard for the event, its history or relevance to the community."

The group added they had received "objections and demands" despite plans to fence off the event and carry out searches.

Image caption Organisers said the review was the "outcome of bad behaviour"

In a public notice the force said its grounds for requesting the review were: "In May 2019 during and after the event a number of incidents involving violence, stabbings and assaults as well as larger scale disorders have taken place in Prospect Park."

Last month organisers also announced plans to ban glass bottles and charge an entrance fee for the first time in response to the stabbing and other violent incidents.

Reading Borough Council said representations surrounding the event should be made by 27 February.

RCCG said it was expecting a licensing review in March.