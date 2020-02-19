Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The CQC said it would continue to monitor People Matter Support Services Limited

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has described a care agency it placed in special measures as "deeply concerning".

The watchdog has given People Matter Support Services Limited, based in Reading, an inadequate rating.

Inspectors found people "were not always protected from risks to their health" and "staff recruitment and training were not adequate".

The company has been contacted for comment.

People Matter Support Services Limited helps people with personal care, hygiene and eating in their own homes.

The CQC said "effective systems were not in place" to ensure the service met the required care standards.

But people were happy with their care and it found no evidence anyone had been harmed, the report said.

'Deeply concerning'

Rebecca Bauers, CQC head of inspection for adult social care, said: "It is deeply concerning to find this service has still not improved following our last inspection.

"Following the conditions placed on the service in April 2019, the provider has not taken effective action to protect people using the service against the risk of harm."

People Matter Support Services Ltd were rated as requires improvement at an April inspection.

The regulator said it would continue to monitor the care agency and said if improvements were not made it would take action, including stopping it from operating.