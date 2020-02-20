Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue given cash for equipment
One of the UK's oldest search and rescue teams has been awarded a share of a £1 million fund.
Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue is to get £38,000 from the Department for Transport.
The volunteer-led charity, founded in 1979, helps police to find vulnerable missing people, including children and those living with dementia.
The group said it would now be able to buy "game-changing" thermal imaging cameras and a new vehicle.
Rob Jackson from Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue said: "As a charity which relies solely on donations, this grant means that we as volunteers can support communities and make a difference to other people's lives."
About £998,000 has been awarded to 50 charities as part of the latest round of funding from the government's Rescue Boat Grant Fund.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "These inspirational charities and their dedicated volunteers save lives every day, and this additional funding will ensure that they have the craft, equipment and resources to provide these services year-round."