One of the UK's oldest search and rescue teams has been awarded a share of a £1 million fund.

Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue is to get £38,000 from the Department for Transport.

The volunteer-led charity, founded in 1979, helps police to find vulnerable missing people, including children and those living with dementia.

The group said it would now be able to buy "game-changing" thermal imaging cameras and a new vehicle.

Rob Jackson from Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue said: "As a charity which relies solely on donations, this grant means that we as volunteers can support communities and make a difference to other people's lives."

About £998,000 has been awarded to 50 charities as part of the latest round of funding from the government's Rescue Boat Grant Fund.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "These inspirational charities and their dedicated volunteers save lives every day, and this additional funding will ensure that they have the craft, equipment and resources to provide these services year-round."