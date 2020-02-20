Tilehurst man admits making indecent images of six-year-olds
- 20 February 2020
A 64-year-old man has pleaded guilty to making hundreds of indecent images of children as young as six.
Paul Gambell, of Thirlmere Avenue, Tilehurst, near Reading, also admitted possessing eight extreme pornographic images of bestiality.
Of the 1,178 images of children, 73 were classified as the most serious category A, 198 as category B, and 1,507 as category C.
Gambell was granted bail at Reading Magistrates Court earlier.
He will be sentenced at Reading Crown Court on 24 March.