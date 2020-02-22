Image copyright Google Image caption The stabbed teenager's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said

An 18-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the leg.

Police were called to reports of a man being assaulted by a group of men in Shackleton Road, Slough, at about 16:45 GMT on Friday.

His injuries are not believed to life-threatening, Thames Valley Police said.

The force is appealing for witnesses to come forward, and said it believed the victim and offenders were known to each other.