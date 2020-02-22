Teenager taken to hospital after Slough stabbing
- 22 February 2020
An 18-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the leg.
Police were called to reports of a man being assaulted by a group of men in Shackleton Road, Slough, at about 16:45 GMT on Friday.
His injuries are not believed to life-threatening, Thames Valley Police said.
The force is appealing for witnesses to come forward, and said it believed the victim and offenders were known to each other.