Six boys and a man have been arrested after an "unprovoked attack" on a group of cyclists.

The group of ten male cyclists were confronted by boys near Reading town centre at about 18:00 GMT on Sunday.

The boys grabbed at their bikes, kicked at tyres, and punched and kicked two of the group, leaving one with a concussion and the other with minor injuries.

Two bikes were also stolen, but one was later recovered.

The attack happened opposite Evans Cycle at the junction of Mill Lane and the Inner Distribution Road.

Thames Valley Police said the injured pair were treated in hospital before being released, and those arrested remained in police custody on Monday.

Det Sgt Millie Tanner said: "This was an unprovoked attack on a group of friends who had been enjoying a cycle on a Sunday evening.

"These type of offences will not be tolerated by Thames Valley Police and a thorough investigation has commenced."

Detectives are appealing for information.