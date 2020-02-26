Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Campaigners said scrapping the parking discount would reduce footfall in the area

Discounted parking for residents has been scrapped by a council hoping to make £650,000 of savings.

Residents with a Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead (RBWM) Advantage Card were entitled to discounts at council-operated car parks.

More than 7,000 people signed a petition to save the discount, with one campaigner describing the move to axe it as "penny-pinching".

The council approved the decision at a budget meeting on Tuesday.

In its report, RBWM said it had suffered considerable financial challenges due to pressures in adult and children's social care. An overspend of £3.4m has been projected for this year.

'Equality across borough'

Residents could apply for the free cards, which offered discounted parking across the borough and in Eton and Datchet, as well as discounts at some businesses.

The council said discontinuing the parking discount would offer "equality of provision across the borough".

Councillor David Cannon, lead member for parking, said in the report that parking charges had been frozen and were considerably lower than other authorities.

Resident Jacob Cotterill, who started the petition, told BBC Radio Berkshire the issue had "captured people's anger" and "would have ramifications simply than knocking a couple of pounds off".

He said: "This is purely penny-pinching and the results of it will be to inconvenience residents and stifle footfall on high streets that are already struggling."

The council has not yet said when the discount will be scrapped.

A council tax increase of 3.99% was also approved at the meeting.