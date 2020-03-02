Image copyright Family picture Image caption Kaden Reddick's mother said his death had "left a massive hole in our lives"

A 10-year-old boy who was fatally injured in a Topshop store was swinging on a barrier when it fell on his head, an inquest jury has heard.

Kaden Reddick, from Reading, died after the accident at the town's Oracle Centre on 13 February 2017.

Jurors at Reading Town Hall were told the inquest would focus on the barrier's design and maintenance.

Kaden's mother, Lisa Mallet, said her son's death had "left a massive hole in our lives".

Speaking at the inquest, she described hearing a smash then seeing the barrier - which was being used as a queue divider - on top of Kaden.

She said that at first she thought he was quiet because she was embarrassed, before realising he was not moving.

In an earlier tribute, Ms Mallet described her son as a "cheeky, sweet and generous boy".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Kaden was fatally injured at Topshop in the Oracle shopping centre in Reading

Student Niamh Gillespie told the inquest she was standing behind Kaden and his mother and sister as they queued for the till.

She said the second time he tried to swing on the barrier she saw his feet slip and it fall on him.

Two separate incidents involving similar barriers at other stores in Glasgow and Manchester will also be looked at by jurors.

The inquest continues.