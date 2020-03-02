Image copyright GOOGLE Image caption Reading Crown Court heard the boy found out he was the father of Leah Cordice's baby after a DNA test

A nursery worker had sex with a 13-year-old boy she was looking after and had his baby, a court heard.

Leah Cordice, 20, is accused of having sex with the teenager multiple times while babysitting him at his home between 2017 and 2018.

The mother-of-one denies five counts of sexual activity with a child and claims she was raped by the boy.

Reading Crown Court heard the boy was proven to be the baby's father after his mother contacted social services.

The boy accused Miss Cordice, of Windsor, of first having sex with him after walking into his room in January 2017 when she was 17.

Married boyfriend

In a police interview, he said the pair did not use protection, and that the sex continued when she turned 18.

Miss Cordice later married her boyfriend in May 2017.

The court heard the boy's mother was told by a girl she could be the grandmother to Miss Cordice's child, before she contacted social services in June 2018.

Following an order from the family court, the baby was DNA-tested and the jury heard it was 14 million times more likely than not the 13-year-old boy was the father of Miss Cordice's child.

'Why do that?'

Grace Ong, prosecuting, told the jury "at no stage" did Miss Cordice "complain of rape until she gave evidence in the family proceedings" in December 2018.

"Why did she do that? She had to think of something to say," she added.

Tara McCarthy, defending, said people could "react differently" to being raped, after the court heard she had sent the boy text messages.

She said: "Think about the actresses in the Harvey Weinstein case. They kept in contact with him, according to the evidence."

The trial continues.