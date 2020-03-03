Image copyright Google Image caption Surrey-based care firm Aster Healthcare Ltd ran Birdsgrove Nursing Home in Bracknell

A care home firm has been charged with corporate manslaughter over the death of a 93-year-old woman.

Frances Norris died in hospital in February 2015 after staying at Birdsgrove Nursing Home in Bracknell.

The Surrey-based company, Aster Healthcare Ltd, which ran the home was charged with corporate manslaughter in January, police said.

The firm, along with three people, has also been charged with failure to discharge a duty.

It comes following a joint investigation between Thames Valley Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

Birdsgrove Nursing Home was shut in 2017.

Sheth Jeebun, 58, of Weybridge, Surrey, has been charged with failure to discharge a duty and embarking on a course of conduct intended to pervert the course of justice.

Elizabeth West, 45, of Pembury, Kent, and Noel Maida, 48, of Hayes, West London, have also been charged with failure to discharge a duty.

They are all due to appear at the Old Bailey on 31 March.