Image copyright Family picture Image caption Kaden Reddick's mother said his death had "left a massive hole in our lives"

An inquest into the death of a boy who died after a Topshop queue barrier fell on him heard there were no guidelines on the weight of its fixtures.

Kaden Reddick, from Reading, died after the incident at the town's Oracle shopping centre in February 2017.

The inquest previously heard the 10-year-old was swinging on the structure before it fell on his head.

On Tuesday jurors heard there were no guidelines on how heavy the wooden fixtures should be once installed.

Alan Prior, former store procurement manager for Arcadia Group which owns Topshop, said this was because the floor in each branch was different.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Kaden was fatally injured at Topshop in the Oracle shopping centre in Reading

He explained the barrier had originally been designed in metal and would have been bolted to the floor.

But after the supplier went into liquidation in 2012 another firm, Realm Projects, was hired to make similar barriers from medium density fibreboard (MDF).

The barriers, which doubled as a display unit, each weighed 110kg and would have been loaded with products encouraging "impulse" purchases as customers waited in line.

Realm Projects was not involved in the installation of the barriers - that role fell to the shop fitters at each store.

CCTV footage of the incident was shown, and also two previous instances at the Reading branch where the barrier was seen to move when leant on by customers.

The jury also heard a 10-year-old girl suffered a skull fracture in a similar accident, involving the same type of barrier, at the Glasgow branch a week earlier.

The inquest continues.