Image copyright Leah Cordice/TikTok Image caption Leah Cordice had denied having sex with the 13-year-old boy and claimed she was raped

A babysitter who had a 13-year-old's baby has been found guilty of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Leah Cordice, 20, was accused of having sex with the teenager multiple times while working at his home.

The nursery worker, who had denied five charges of sexual activity with a child, claimed that the boy had raped her.

Jurors found Cordice, who will be sentenced at Reading Crown Court on 3 April, guilty on one count.

She was cleared of two more, while jurors did not return verdicts on the remaining charges.

During the trial, the court heard the boy was proven to be the baby's father after his mother contacted social services.

The boy accused Cordice, of Windsor, of first having sex with him in January 2017, when she was 17.

In a police interview, he said the pair did not use protection, and that the sex had continued after she turned 18.

Image caption Ms Cordice, seen the left, covered her face with a hood as she entered court

Cordice later married her boyfriend in May 2017.

The court heard the boy's mother was told she could be a grandmother before she contacted social services in June 2018.

Following an order from the family court, the baby was DNA tested and the jury heard it was 14 million times more likely than not that the 13-year-old boy was the father of Cordice's child.