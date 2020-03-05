Image copyright The Oracle Shopping Centre Ltd Image caption The Oracle has applied for planning permission to change the use of the House of Fraser unit

A bowling alley and food hall are set to replace a House of Fraser after plans were given the go ahead.

Reading Borough Council approved plans for the new businesses in the town's Oracle shopping centre.

A mini golf and new shops are also set to be included in the space currently occupied by the department store.

Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley, whose business owns House of Fraser, warned in December more shops would close in 2020.

Mr Ashley previously said that while some stores were not paying rent they were still "unsustainable". Sports Direct have been contacted for comment on the latest developments.

Hammerson, which own The Oracle, said it welcomed the ideas for the retail space.

Image copyright Oracle Shopping Centre Ltd Image caption House of Fraser has been at the shopping centre since 1999

In a statement, the company said: "This gives us the flexibility to introduce new leisure and restaurant options and bring new brands to the town."

Reading councillor for planning, Tony Page, said it was a "further vote of confidence" in the town centre, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"Major investment is being brought forward to increase the diversity, versatility and attractiveness of the offer at the Oracle. I very much welcome it," he added.

House of Fraser has been at The Oracle since the shopping centre opened in 1999.