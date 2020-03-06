Image copyright Google Image caption A 27-year-old was attacked at a property in Granville Avenue, Slough

A man has admitted throwing sulphuric acid over a 27-year-old who was attacked in the doorway of a home.

Ibrahim Khan, 21, inflicted severe facial injuries on his victim in Granville Street, Slough. Two others were also injured.

At Reading Crown Court on Monday, Khan pleaded guilty to one count of grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of grievous bodily harm without intent.

Khan, of Hatton Avenue, Slough, will be sentenced on 15 May.

Det Con Abdi Awil said the victim would have to "live with the scars caused by Ibrahim Khan" for the rest of his life.