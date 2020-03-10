Image copyright Family handout Image caption PC Andrew Harper married four weeks before he was killed

A police officer died when he was dragged for more than a mile behind a car along a country lane, a court has heard.

Brian Altman QC, prosecuting at the Old Bailey, said PC Andrew Harper, 28, got caught in a strap trailing behind a car in Berkshire on 15 August last year.

His uniform was "literally ripped and stripped from his body", he said.

Henry Long, 18, of Mortimer, Reading, and two 17-year-old boys are accused of murdering PC Harper, which they deny.

Mr Altman said Mr Long was driving, and the two youths, who cannot be named because of legal reasons, were passengers.

The jury was told PC Harper and a colleague were responding to a report of a quad bike theft near Sulhamstead.

'Totally naked'

Mr Altman said after the police officer became disentangled from the strap he was "left with the most awful injuries".

He added: "His injuries were simply not survivable, and he could not be saved.

"He died totally naked apart from his socks and boots and some shredded remnants of the trousers he was wearing."

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Henry Long (left) and two 17-year-old defendants - who cannot be identified due to their age - are in the dock at the Old Bailey

Mr Long has previously admitted manslaughter and conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

On Monday, the two 17-year-olds pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal a quad bike. The pair also deny manslaughter.

The case before Mr Justice Edis is expected to continue for up to six weeks.