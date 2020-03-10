Image caption Firefighters were called to Stadium Way shortly after 07:30

A large fire has broken out at an industrial estate in Reading.

The blaze took hold in a row of industrial units in Stadium Way, Tilehurst shortly after 07:30 GMT.

Witnesses reported explosions and a huge plume of smoke drifting over nearby roads and homes. Train services have also been disrupted.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service warned people living nearby to stay indoors and close doors and windows.

Image caption The fire broke out at an industrial estate in west Reading

Spokesman Paul Jones said 55 firefighters were tackling the "intense" fire which had been contained in one premises.

Polly Falconer, who lives nearby, said it was the "thickest, blackest smoke I've every seen".

Trains on the line between Reading and Didcot parkway, which runs alongside the industrial estate, have been delayed or cancelled