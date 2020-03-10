Image copyright Family picture Image caption Kaden Reddick's mother said his death had "left a massive hole in our lives"

The death of a 10-year-old boy who was killed after a queue barrier fell on him in a Topshop store was accidental, an inquest jury has found.

Kaden Reddick, from Reading, died of a traumatic head injury following the incident at the town's Oracle shopping centre on 13 February 2017.

The inquest previously heard he had been swinging on the 110kg structure moments before it fell.

A jury at Reading Town Hall recorded a narrative conclusion.

The court was told Kaden, from Burghfield, had been to the cinema with his two siblings and mother before going to the store during the half-term holidays.

Witness Niamh Gillespie described seeing him with his arms across the top of a heavy wooden queue barrier, which doubled as a display unit.

Kaden was swinging, lifting his feet off the floor, causing the barrier to tip, falling backwards on top of him, and striking his head, jurors heard.

He was confirmed dead at the Royal Berkshire Hospital a short time later.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Kaden was fatally injured at Topshop in the Oracle shopping centre in Reading

Addressing the boy's family, coroner Alison McCormick said: "Kaden's death has touched all of us in this court but for you, as you've said, [it] has left an enormous hole in your lives, a void that can never be filled.

"I'd like to thank you for the courage and dignity that you've shown throughout this inquest."