Image copyright Family picture Image caption Kaden Reddick was swinging on the barrier before it fell on his head, jurors heard

The death of a 10-year-old boy killed by a falling queue barrier at a Topshop store will be investigated on health and safety grounds.

An inquest jury ruled on Tuesday that Kaden Reddick, from Reading, died accidentally at the town's Oracle shopping centre on 13 February 2017.

He suffered a head injury when the 110kg barrier fell on him, the inquest at Reading Town Hall heard.

Reading Borough Council said the structure was "inadequately fixed".

It added that its investigation, which started after the police and Crown Prosecution Service decided not to prosecute anyone, could lead to criminal proceedings.

"The council has a statutory duty to investigate every line of inquiry into this tragic case, to avoid further challenge or delay at a later stage," it added.

Previous injuries

The court was told Kaden, from Burghfield, had been to the cinema with his two siblings and mother before going to the store.

Witness Niamh Gillespie described seeing him with his arms across the top of the barrier, which doubled as a display unit.

Kaden's swinging caused the barrier to tip and fall on to his head, jurors heard.

The inquest heard there had been two previous incidents, in Manchester in 2015 and in Glasgow, in which customers had been injured by falling Topshop barriers.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Kaden was fatally injured at Topshop in the Oracle shopping centre in Reading

Following the second incident in February 2017, a week before Kaden's death, the company asked managers to check their barriers did not "wobble".

Reading branch manager Martin Tull responded "no" but later said he "didn't test the barriers for movement in any way", the inquest heard.

Topshop has been contacted for comment.