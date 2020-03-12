Slough hospital staff test positive for coronavirus
Staff at a Berkshire hospital have tested positive for coronavirus after a patient was also diagnosed.
The elderly care ward at Wexham Park Hospital, Slough, has been temporarily closed to new admissions for two weeks.
Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust said staff affected are self-isolating. The BBC has been told patients on the ward have been quarantined.
Slough Borough Council said four people from the borough have tested positive for Covid-19.
The trust said other services were running as normal.
A spokesman said: "Patients and staff should continue to attend appointments normally and come into work unless advised not to".
The number of UK deaths as a result of the virus has risen to 10.
