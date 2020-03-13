Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Elton Gashaj died from a stab wound to the chest

A teenager stabbed a 15-year-old boy because he feared for his own life, a court has heard.

Elton Gashaj died from his injuries after being stabbed three times in Salt Hill Park in Slough on 21 September last year.

Jurors at Reading Crown Court previously heard Elton was killed with a "terrifying hunting-style knife".

The defendant, 15, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies murder and claims he was acting in self-defence.

Giving evidence, the accused boy said he feared being killed because he previously saw Elton be violent with a knife during an altercation with another boy on 13 September.

Describing the fight in Slough High Street, he said Elton pulled out a "kitchen knife" from his trousers and a member of the public later intervened and seized the weapon.

The jury was shown CCTV footage of the incident.

The defendant claimed he tried to calm Elton down after the fight and said he believed Elton wanted to retrieve another knife to continue the fight.

Both Elton and the defendant had both been arrested on separate occasions for possession of a knife before the fatal stabbing, the court heard.

Prosecutor Pavlos Panayi QC asked the defendant if he was using the previous incident to "bolster" his self-defence claim.

"No, that's incorrect," the boy replied.

The court previously heard a police interview in which the defendant claimed he acted in self-defence because Elton stabbed him first.

He admits one count of possessing a bladed article.

The trial continues.