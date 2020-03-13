Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption Steven Spires (left) and Denis Kolencukov were jailed at Kingston Crown Court

Two men have been jailed over a plot to import illegal guns hidden in engine blocks into the UK.

In 2017, Border Force officers seized 79 guns and more than 4,000 rounds of ammunition from a trailer in France.

Steven Spires, 37, from Slough, was handed a 26-year jail sentence for conspiring to import firearms, after a trial at Kingston Crown Court.

Denis Kolencukov, 26, also from Slough, was jailed for 19 years and two months for the same offence.

The Czech national, who admitted the charge, bought 4mm and 6mm-calibre revolvers legally in his home country and arranged to send them to Spires in Slough, the court heard.

Image copyright NCA Image caption A judge said the conspiracy involved a "staggering" amount of guns

Christopher Hewertson, prosecuting, said a group that included the men made six import trips in 2017 before their van and trailer were seized near the Channel Tunnel on 1 July of that year.

The seven runs involved up to 700 revolvers which could have a street value of £1.2m, the prosecutor said.

A total of 95 weapons were eventually recovered by police.

Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption The weapons were found hidden in engine blocks

Mr Hewerston said: "The criminal activities of the defendants... has significantly increased the availability of firearms capable of lethal force in the UK."

Kolencukov also admitted two conspiracy charges involving the possession of firearms and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Spires was further convicted of possessing a prohibited weapon.

Passing sentence, Judge Rajeev Shetty said the conspiracy involved a "staggering" number of guns.

He said: "They were imported and sold for profit with indifference about who they may hurt.

"They were going to proper criminals for proper criminal activity."

A third defendant, Michael Nicholls, 28, of Common Road, Slough, will be sentenced later after being convicted of the import conspiracy and possessing a prohibited weapon.