Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption PC Andrew Harper was responding to a report of a quad bike theft in Berkshire

A police officer who was dragged behind a car sustained such severe injuries one of his colleagues "could not recognise him", a court has heard.

Andrew Harper suffered "catastrophic" injuries after being dragged behind the vehicle in Berkshire in August.

The Old Bailey heard a statement from PC Simon Pink who said he knew 28-year-old PC Harper but "from the injuries I saw I could not recognise him".

Henry Long, 18, of Mortimer, Reading, and two 17-year-old boys deny murder.

The court has heard how PC Harper responded to a report of a stolen quad bike, when a strap trailing behind a Seat Toledo got "lassoed" around his ankles as it accelerated away.

PC Harper was dragged for about a mile and after he became detached from the vehicle in a country lane near Sulhamstead, Berkshire, several officers tried to save him.

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Henry Long (left) and two 17-year-old defendants - who cannot be identified due to their age - are in the dock at the Old Bailey

Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay read a statement by Thames Valley Police firearms officer Nick Kluger, who said he felt "an immense sense of dread and an urgency" when he heard an officer was down.

PC Kluger and other officers used a defibrillator to try to save PC Harper and he "said something like: 'Stay with me, buddy, the ambulance will be here soon and they'll sort you out'".

He said he felt "elation" when paramedics arrived but PC Harper's injuries were deemed "incompatible with life" and he was pronounced dead at 23:45 BST.

PC Andy Kemp, who responded to the quad bike theft report, told the jury he saw a car come "straight through the junction" of Lambdens Hill with the A4.

'Tumbling'

The court heard PC Kemp saw "no lights on the car at all" and he saw something that made him think that "they had stolen a cash machine".

As he turned into Ufton Lane, he said some "ratchet straps" on the ground and a body which "appeared to be tumbling".

Mr Long, the car's driver, and two 17-year-olds deny murder. Mr Long has previously admitted manslaughter and conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

On Monday, the two 17-year-olds, who cannot be named due to their age, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

They also deny manslaughter. The trial continues.