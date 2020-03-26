New police boss appointed for town

Image copyright TVP Image caption Supt Nicholas John is taking over from Supt Bhupinder Rai

A new head of policing has been appointed for Reading.

Supt Nicholas John said he was "proud" to land the role as commander for the Reading Local Policing Area, taking over from Supt Bhupinder Rai.

He said he would prioritise "reducing crime and... getting a swift response that brings offenders to justice".

Supt Rai has left the post after eight months to become the superintendent of the joint operations roads policing unit with Hampshire Constabulary.

Having joined the Metropolitan Police Service as a PC in 1998, Supt John's most recent role was as the Local Policing Commander for West Berkshire

Thames Valley Police is moving into a new station in early 2021 due its town centre base becoming "no longer fit for purpose and costly to maintain".

The force will close its current station in Reading after 40 years and move to Atlantic House, south of the town centre.