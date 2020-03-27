Image caption Headliners such as James Blunt are set to still perform at the event in 2021

Henley Festival has been cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis.

The event was due to feature headliners James Blunt, Madness and Sophie Ellis-Bextor on its Floating Stage in Henley-on-Thames from 8 to 12 July.

Organisers said it would instead take place between 7 and 11 July 2021 and the headliners would still appear.

The postponement follows the cancellation earlier this week of the Henley Regatta, for the first time since World War Two.

The two events usually share a festival site and building structures.

'Turbulent year'

Organisers said they had taken the "difficult decision" to postpone after assessing factors such as government advice on travel restrictions and social distancing measures.

They said they were working hard to move all artists over to the 2021 event "in order to stage the festival already planned, and much anticipated, in this now turbulent year".

Image copyright Henley Festival Image caption The festival is set on the banks of the River Thames and featured Boy George as a headliner last year

Its chief executive officer Nick Mattingley said: "We understand the immense disappointment after all the extraordinary work that has taken place to bring this much-loved festival to Henley for its 38th year.

"We look forward to welcoming festival-goers and artists back to the festival in 2021 to help us celebrate... this spectacular festival."

Tickets for this year's festival will be valid for next year.