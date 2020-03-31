Image copyright Google Image caption The shooting took place in Wentworth Avenue on Thursday

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was shot at "close range".

Two men approached a van and shot into the passenger window during the attack in Wentworth Avenue, Slough, on Thursday.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and taken to hospital for surgery. He has since been discharged, police said.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

He is also being held on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

Thames Valley Police said the victim had been sitting in a white Ford van with a friend when he was shot at about 21:20 GMT.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.