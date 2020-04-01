Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the man was stabbed at Canterville Place in Bracknell at about 13:40 GMT on Friday

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder a 33-year-old man stabbed multiple times.

The victim was attacked in Canterville Place, Bracknell, on 27 March at about 13:40 GMT.

He was taken to hospital and remains there in a stable condition.

Officers arrested two men in Bracknell, aged 18 and 19, and a 22-year-old man from Greenwich, London. They remain in police custody.