Image copyright Highways England Image caption Steel beams will be lifted into place for a new road bridge

The M4 in Berkshire will close later as part of roadworks to construct a new bridge.

The motorway will be closed in both directions between junction 5 for Langley and junction 6 at Slough from 20:00 GMT to 06:00 on Monday.

Workers will move huge steel beams into place for the new Riding Court Road bridge.

Traffic would be diverted via the A4 and the A355 during the closure, Highways England said.

The work is part of a project to upgrade the M4 between junctions 3 and 12 to a smart motorway.

It comes as traffic volumes on the M4 have "significantly reduced" as people follow government advice to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus.

A Highways England spokesman said: "We have been in regular touch with emergency services while planning this weekend's work and we are confident that the diversion route will work well or emergency journeys.

"In the event of a major incident the M4 team will work with first responders to accommodate emergency access through the closure as required."